Last month, I took a trip to Chicago. I was invited by Grove Collaborative to go see the Method Factory, located in Pullman — a neighborhood within the Chicago city limits. I didn’t quite know what to expect from the trip, but I learned a ton, and can’t wait to discuss it with you.

Grove is a company that is committed to social good and carries products like Method’s that do the same. If you haven’t tried Method products, but want to, I’ve arranged a special deal for you through Grove. If you’re a first time customer, you can get a bottle of Method Handsoap, a bottle of Method Dishsoap, a bottle of Method Glass Cleaner, and a pack of Grove Walnut Scrubbers — all free when you spend $20 on your first order. More on that below.

I originally started buying Method products for the design — the colors, the fun bottle shapes, the scents. When they burst on the scene in 2000, they were unlike any other cleaning product companies out there. I didn’t really know about their eco-story — their commitment to responsible manufacturing and social good — and at the time, they didn’t really publicize that story. But these days, consumers are trying hard to make responsible buying decisions, and all of sudden, Method’s history of green manufacturing is totally relevant.

Method offers weekly tours of their factory — they lovingly call it the Southside Soapbox — and if you can make it, I highly recommend a visit. It was super eye-opening to me, and has me thinking about corporate responsibility and the impact a company can make on their community. Their factory is a game-changer in so many ways, and I wish I could send every brand I love to go study what they’re doing.

Here are some of my notes from the visit.

So much to share! A rooftop greenhouse, the historic Pullman district, and the greenest of green manufacturing processes.