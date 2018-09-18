 

Living With Kids – Shannon Waller

September 18, 2018

Today’s home tour comes to you from Ontario, Canada. Let me introduce you to Shannon, plus her husband and her daughters, who live in an old wartime era house that they have slowly renovated over the years. The house is brimming with personality, and the renovation made everything a bit more modern, while still staying true to the old home roots. I really think you’ll love how light and bright the house is — you’re going to want to hang out for a bit.

Welcome, Shannon!

This home has everything it needs, and nothing else.

A Few Things

September 16, 2018

Hello, Friends. How are you? I had an unusual end to my work week. The Twitter thread I shared ended up getting more attention than I ever would have ever guessed. Managing it used up a good chunk of my time, and I had to delay writing this post. But there are so many excellent links to share this week, I didn’t want to skip making my list. 

I’m watching news about Hurricane Florence. I’m reading reports on the fire in Utah. And I’m checking Facebook for updates from friends in affected areas. Stay safe out there.

And if you need a distraction, here are a few things I’ve wanted to share:

Fourteen links.

My Twitter Thread on Abortion

September 13, 2018

Today, I tried something new. I wrote a Twitter thread for the first time. It’s about abortion, and how I think we need to approach the topic differently.  I thought I’d share it here, because I know many of you don’t use Twitter. 

So here’s the thread, broken up into small Tweet-size pieces. : )

I’m a mother of six, and a Mormon. I have a good understanding of arguments surrounding abortion, religious and otherwise. I’ve been listening to men grandstand about women’s reproductive rights, and I’m convinced men actually have zero interest in stopping abortion. Here’s why…

If you want to stop abortion, you need to prevent unwanted pregnancies. And men are 100% responsible for unwanted pregnancies. No for real, they are. Perhaps you are thinking: IT TAKES TWO! And yes, it does take two for _intentional_ pregnancies.

But ALL unwanted pregnancies are caused by the irresponsible ejaculations of men. Period. Don’t believe me? Let me walk you through it. Let’s start with this: women can only get pregnant about 2 days each month. And that’s for a limited number of years.

I hope you'll keep reading. I want to hear what you think!

If Only Every Factory Was As Mindful As This One

September 12, 2018

Last month, I took a trip to Chicago. I was invited by Grove Collaborative to go see the Method Factory, located in Pullman — a neighborhood within the Chicago city limits. I didn’t quite know what to expect from the trip, but I learned a ton, and can’t wait to discuss it with you.

Grove is a company that is committed to social good and carries products like Method’s that do the same. If you haven’t tried Method products, but want to, I’ve arranged a special deal for you through Grove. If you’re a first time customer, you can get a bottle of Method Handsoap, a bottle of Method Dishsoap, a bottle of Method Glass Cleaner, and a pack of Grove Walnut Scrubbers — all free when you spend $20 on your first order. More on that below.

I originally started buying Method products for the design — the colors, the fun bottle shapes, the scents. When they burst on the scene in 2000, they were unlike any other cleaning product companies out there. I didn’t really know about their eco-story — their commitment to responsible manufacturing and social good — and at the time, they didn’t really publicize that story. But these days, consumers are trying hard to make responsible buying decisions, and all of sudden, Method’s history of green manufacturing is totally relevant.

Method offers weekly tours of their factory — they lovingly call it the Southside Soapbox — and if you can make it, I highly recommend a visit. It was super eye-opening to me, and has me thinking about corporate responsibility and the impact a company can make on their community. Their factory is a game-changer in so many ways, and I wish I could send every brand I love to go study what they’re doing.

Here are some of my notes from the visit.

So much to share! A rooftop greenhouse, the historic Pullman district, and the greenest of green manufacturing processes.

9/11

September 11, 2018

Remembering 9/11, featured by popular lifestyle blogger, Design Mom

Any one else feeling super sensitive today? Some years 9/11 seems like a long ago, far away thing. Other years it hits me like a truck. This seems to be one of the truck years. Every post I see, every essay I read, leaves in a puddle of tears.

Seventeen years ago, I was holding newborn Baby Olive (who turned 17 a couple of weeks ago) in our backyard in New York, while tiny Ralph and Maude played around us. We had just moved to New York on August 1st, not even 6 weeks earlier, so that Ben Blair could attend Colombia University in the City.

Here are some of the best things I’ve read today.

